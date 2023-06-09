Hyderabad Amid speculation that he would join the Congress former MP and suspended BRS leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Friday said he would announce a decision on his political future in the next few daysHe said he would take a decision based on the views expressed by his supporters and people in Khammam district and the state It was analysed as to what decision would dislodge this government of K Chandrasekhar Rao that did not bother about people It took a lot of time to elicit the views of so many people he told reporters In another few days within fourfive days decision will be announced as per the view of lakhs of people in Khammam district and Telangana We will announce from the same stage about joining the party The ruling BRS suspended Srinivas Reddy and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao from the party for alleged antiparty activities in April this yearSrinivas Reddy is a former Lok Sabha member from Khammam while Krishna Rao a former minister had lost the Assembly elections in 2018There has been intense speculation about the political moves of Srinivas Reddy and Krishna Rao Leaders of both the BJP and Congress had reportedly met the two leaders and invited them to join their parties PTIAlso read Exminister murder case YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy arrested by CBI released