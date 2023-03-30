Bhimadolu (Andhra Pradesh): Duronto Express hit an SUV at Bhimadolu in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh causing a delay of more than five hours. The incident took place at around 3 am on Thursday when the train en route to Vishakhapatnam from Secunderabad hit a Bolero which was parked on the railway track. The occupants of the car had a close shave as they fled the vehicle just in time.

Railway police have started an investigation into this matter. According to official sources, the driver of the vehicle broke the closed barrier to cross the railway track, but the car got stuck on the track. Soon, the speeding Vishakhapatnam-bound Duronto Express approached the vehicle.

On the sight of the train closing in, the car occupants left the vehicle behind and fled the spot. The train's engine mangled the entire SUV beyond recognition and the train came to a halt after running for a few 100 meters after hitting the Bolero, police said quoting the passengers.

Sources said that the engine of the train also suffered damage due to which the train was stopped for more than five hours. This also delayed other trains on this route. Some of the passengers who had connecting trains to Duronto express had to switch to other trains and modes of transport due to the delay.

Officials said a major accident was averted as the train could have been derailed in the mishap and could have risked the lives of hundreds of passengers travelling in the train. Also, the car occupants too have managed to flee the vehicle in time saving themselves, one of the official pointed.

Also read: Bihar: Four coaches of Jamalpur-Sahibganj Burdwan passenger train derail in Munger

Police sources said that the Railway Police have taken up the investigation into this incident. They are trying to ascertain the identity of the car travellers using the details from the mangled SUV. "One should wait at the closed barrier. Trespassing into the railway track when the barrier is a punishable offense," a police official said. Police suspect that the occupants of the car could be fleeing in the SUV which could be their getaway vehicle after committing a crime.