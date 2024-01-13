Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) : The flying of a drone in violation of safety norms created a commotion in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district on Friday. Dinesh from Haryana reached Tirumala by car along with his family members. After visiting Lord Venkateswara, while going down the hill in the car, the drone was flown at the 53rd turn.

Srivari started painting the knee step, the walkway and the forest area. Locals noticed and advised not to fly the drone without permission, but they ignored it. Tirumala should be reached by vehicles through Alipiri check point. The security personnel there will carry out vehicle and luggage scanning. Bringing the drone to Tirumala and using it through the checkpoint created a stir.

In a statement, the TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) said that vigilance officials have seized a drone that was flown on the first ghat road. Alipiri revealed that it was not possible to detect it at the scanning point as it was a plastic drone and further investigation of the incident would continue. Along with the drone, the TTD vigilance officers handed over the man to the Tirumala police.