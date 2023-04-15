Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh Several women in Vijayawada Central constituency complained to the police demanding the arrest of a dog for tearing off a poster of AP CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy They urged the police to also take action against those who abetted the dog to bite off CM Jagan s sticker poster that was pasted as part of a statewide awareness driveThe women complainants said they considered the removal of CM Jagan Reddy s sticker disrespectful The police received the complaint Recently AP CM Jagan to spread awareness of his government s welfare schemes ordered that stickers of Jagan is our future should be pasted in every village and house in the state As part of this the YSRCP ranks ministers MLAs and volunteers are going to every house and pasting these stickers on the housesAs this is going on a dog tore off a sticker pasted on a house in Vijayawada Central constituency In this incident the local women complained to the police about the dog They revealed that the dog insulted CM Jagan It is said in the complaint that this has seriously hurt themAlso Read Video of bear trying to break store lock at night shocks Coonoor residents We came to complain about the dog We felt bad that the dog removed CM Jagan s sticker The dog insulted Jagananna the only CM who won 155 seats in Andhra Pradesh We demand that those who encouraged the dog should be brought to book and put in jail MLA Malladi Vishnugaru is threatening to file cases against anyone who touches Jagan s sticker Now Malladi Vishnu should tell in which jail this dog will be put CI received our complaint We have asked the CI to bring the dog and take action against it said Dasari Udayashree VijayawadaThis incident is going viral on social media While some people are demanding that the dog which insulted our CM be given a suitable punishment some others are saying that it is strange to complain about a dog