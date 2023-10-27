DOCTORS RECOMMEND CATARACT OPERATION FOR CHANDRABABU NAIDU HOST OF MEDICAL TESTS

Amaravati: Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is lodged in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail, is suffering from various health problems including eye ailment and rashes on his lower back. While the experts of LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad suggested immediate cataract operation for his right eye, government doctors have recommended various medical tests.

In a medical report issued on October 21, doctors of LV Prasad Eye Institute, who previously treated Naidu's left eye, gave a detailed account of his eye condition stating that the treatment has to be done while taking the necessary precautions.

According to sources, Naidu was diagnosed with angle closure glaucoma in 2016 and was treated with a laser. The 'intraocular pressure' had to be monitored by medical professionals at the hospital from time to time. He was also diagnosed with cataracts in his eyes on May 23 and underwent operation on his left eye on June 21.

The LV Prasad Eye Institute doctors suggested cataract operation for his right eye in three months as there was a huge difference in vision between both eyes. It has been recommended that the cataract operation should be done at an eye institute where all the facilities are available and under the supervision of glaucoma experts for managing the intraocular pressure

Meanwhile, the report issued by the government medical experts who examined Naidu on Wednesday, stated that Naidu is suffering from a host of health problems ranging from lower back pain, rectal pain and discomfort and rashes on the lower part of his waist. He was advised to undergo tests including a complete blood examination, renal function tests, liver function tests, serum electrolytes, coagulation profile, HbA1c, complete urine examination, ECG, X-ray chest, and 2D echo.

It is said that considering Naidu's health condition he should be kept in a cool weather condition and given cotton clothes to wear. Also, he should avoid sitting in the same position for a long time and instead use a chair for a comfortable posture.