DOCS FROM GOVT HOSPITAL RECOMMEND COOLER ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS FOR CHANDRABABU NAIDU

Amaravati: A report issued by the doctors of Government General Hospital in Rajamahendravaram after examining Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu in jail recommended that the leader be shifted to a cooler environment and prescribed five types of medicines for him.

This comes at a time when the family members and party leaders of the former chief minister are worried over his health condition and are angry at the prison officials, who had earlier claimed that everything was fine.

Naidu, lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail for over a month in connection with a multi-crore skill development scam case, complained of skin allergy. Initially, he was examined by the prison medical officer who recommended for specialists following which doctors from the government hospital were called.

During the examination, it was revealed that Naidu's chest, hands, neck, chin and back had severe rashes. Assistant professors of dermatology G. Suryanarayana and V. Sunita Devi stated in their report that Naidu was examined between 5 pm and 5:30 pm on October 12 and a report was prepared by the evening. It was found that the rashes were due to the extreme weather conditions and so doctors recommended that Naidu be shifted to a place with cooler conditions. Also, five types of medicines including two types of ointments, two tablets and one lotion were prescribed.

Earlier, Naidu's personal doctors said that he was undergoing serious health problems. They said that the TDP leader was suffering from dehydration for a few days due to the scorching heat. Since Naidu is a patient of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, dehydration may affect his heart, doctors added.