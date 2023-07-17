A couple from Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh offered tomatoes in Thulabharam to Goddess

Anakapalli: With skyrocketing prices of tomatoes in the country, strange incidents are happening. Some farmers are becoming millionaires overnight by selling tomatoes. In some incidents, thieves are stealing tomatoes from farmers. Hence, CCTV cameras are being installed in some places to guard the tomatoes. A vegetable vendor in Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh hired bouncers to protect tomatoes at his shop. Therefore, social media was flooded with memes and jokes about tomatoes.

Another incident recently came to light in Andhra Pradesh. A couple offered 'Tulabharam' with tomatoes at Nukalamma temple in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. 'Tulabharam' has become a special attraction as a kg of tomatoes are being sold for more than Rs 160. The devotees, who came to the temple, witnessed the 'Tulabharam' in awe.

Appa Rao and Mohini of Anakapalli offered tomatoes in 'Tulabharam' to Goddess at the Nukalamma temple equal to the weight of their daughter Bhavishya. Over 51 kg of tomatoes have been offered to Goddess. The Devasthanam officials said that these will be used in the Nityannadanam programme of the temple.