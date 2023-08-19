Kadiam: A Dalit youth has accused police of subjecting him to torture and asking him to drink urine on the pretext of investigation of a case in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. Vaddi Venkataprasad, a Dalit youth from Kunkudupalli of Chagallu Mandal, complained that he was brought to the station on the 17th of this month by SI and severely beaten in the case of the missing woman.

Prasad alleged that instead of genuine investigation into the case, the SI at the police station beat him to pulp for no reason. Leveling grave allegation against the sub inspector at the police station, Venkataprasad said that the station SI asked him to drink urine instead of water when he was thirsty. He said that after severe torture he fainted at the police station.

Also read: Dalit man from Darbhanga brutally thrashed with hands, feet tied, made to drink urine

But that SI made him awake and again beat him to confess his involvement in the case, he alleged. The victim said that after some time he was taken to the Rajamahendravaram Hospital for treatment from where he was discharged recently. The victim's wife Sirisha said that her husband was taken away by the police in the middle of the night.

She said that the police pressured him to compromise without a genuine case. Shirisha demanded action against the SI who severely beat her husband. Muppalla Subbarao, the state president of the Civil Rights Association, alleged that the police used the third degree torture against the Dalit youth. He demanded that the responsible SI Shivaji should be removed from government service.

A police official said that a case under the relevant sections of law has been registered into the incident. ASP Rajamahendravaram Rajani visited the victim at the hospital and recorded his statement.