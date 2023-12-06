CYCLONE MICHAUNG AP CM DIRECTS OFFICIALS TO CARRY OUT RELIEF WORK IN A COMPASSIONATE MANNER

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed Collectors of districts affected by the severe cyclonic storm 'Michaung' and superintendents of police to work towards restoring normalcy in a compassionate manner.

The Chief Minister issued the guidelines during a review meeting from his camp office on the relief measures. "The cyclone has now weakened and all the authorities should focus on bringing normalcy in your respective areas. Be sympathetic to the affected people, put yourselves in their shoes and work on their needs," Reddy said in a statement shared by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

He directed the officials to provide assistance to people who are returning from the relief camps, along with defect-less rations. From crop protection to purchase of stained and discoloured grains to the supply of seeds at 80 per cent subsidy, everything has to be provided to farmers, said Reddy, noting that the state government stands with them.