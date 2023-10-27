Amaravati: The Vijayawada ACB Court here on Friday reserved its judgment on the petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu seeking the call data record (CDR) of Andhra Pradesh Police CID officers involved in his arrest.

As the local court reserved the pronouncement of orders in the CDR matter, the CID has already filed a counter to Naidu's petition demanding the list of officers involved in his arrest.

In their counter, the CID's lawyers argued that the list of officers cannot be furnished unless the court takes a decision on the CDR petition. They said that Naidu should first be entitled to the CDR and then only the question of the list of officers arises. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh High Court Vacation Bench Judge Venkata Jyothirmayi Pratapa recused herself from hearing the former CM's bail petition in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case on Friday.