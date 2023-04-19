Hyderabad The CBI court issued an order handing over to the CBI the custody of the accused YS Bhaskara Reddy and Udaykumar Reddy who were arrested in the Viveka murder case for six days beginning today The court has ordered their agency custody for six days from 19th to 24th of this month Actually the CBI has filed petitions to remand Y S Bhaskara Reddy and Uday Kumar who were recently arrested in the Viveka murder case for 10 daysCBI court judge C H Ramesh Babu who took up the investigation gave the order on Tuesday The CBI has reported to the court that there is a big conspiracy in Viveka s murder case from the weapon used to kill to where the money of Rs 40 crores used in the murder came from and so on However the accused s lawyers have opposed the CBI custody saying that they have already attended the questioning by the agency several timesThe judge stated that a decision cannot be taken at this stage considering the arguments of the accused However there are key turning points in the investigation of Viveka s murder case He mentioned that the investigation was first initiated by the SIT Special Investigation Team then transferred to the CBI Central Bureau of Investigation and recently the investigation team of the CBI also changed He said that since the investigation is at a crucial stage he is leaning towards the argument of CBI and allowing the accused to be taken into their custodyAlso Read Viveka murder case Relief for Kadapa MP as Telangana High Court extends protection till Apr 25The judge stated that Bhaskar Reddy and Udaykumar Reddy are allowed to be taken into custody from Chanchalguda Jail from 19th to 24th from 9 am to 5 pm for investigation Investigation should be conducted in the CBI office At that time they should be provided with food tea tiffin and accommodation Thirddegree should not be used Lawyers for the accused should be allowed into the place of trial But they should be kept away from the place of investigation On the last day the medical examination will be conducted and the accused will be produced in court The CBI was directed to submit a report after the completion of custody