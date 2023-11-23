CONGRESS NOT IMPLEMENTING POLL GUARANTEES IN KARNATAKA NADDA WARNS TELANGANA OF FALSE PROMISES

Hyderabad: Accusing the Congress of not implementing its poll guarantees in Karnataka, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday alleged that both Congress and ruling BRS in Telangana make false promises to the people.

Nadda, who addressed an election rally at Sangareddy town near here, said the people of Karnataka are waiting for implementation of promises by the Congress government, such as the unemployment dole and 200 units of free power. "Congress and KCR (BRS president and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao) talk about guarantees. Either Congress or KCR, corruption and family rule are guaranteed if they come to power (in Telangana)," he said.

Nadda attacked Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao over his election promises, including providing double bedroom houses for the poor, and implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He also hit out at the CM over alleged corruption and family rule in Telangana. KCR promoted his family members and indulged in corruption, misrule and appeasement, Nadda alleged.

The Kaleswaram irrigation project has become an "ATM" for KCR, Nadda alleged, adding that the cost of the project rose to Rs 1.2 lakh crore today from Rs 38,000 crore originally. He also termed the 'Dharani' integrated land records management system brought in by the BRS government as "harani" (one that loots) of lands of the poor. Nadda, who highlighted the development and welfare programmes of the Narendra Modi government, said the country's economy emerged as the fifth largest in the world.



If Modi becomes prime minister again, the country would become the third largest in the world in a few years, he added. As an example, he said that mobile phones are now being made in the country. "You all have mobiles. Nine years ago, it used to be written on them 'Made in China'. Now, it is written on your mobile 'Made in India'. That is the difference," he said.

Another example he cited was the pharma sector growth, and said the country has become the "dispensary of the world", as it sends the most economical and effective medicines to the world today. Saying that a new story of development is being written in the country now, he said the BJP should be strengthened to make Telangana also witness a rapid progress.