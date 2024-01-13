Hyderabad : Congress party leader Y S Sharmila, sister of AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, met TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad today and invited the latter to attend her son's wedding. Clad in a yellow saree, Sharmila went to the former chief minister's residence at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad and personally handed over the wedding invitation.

Later, speaking to the media, Sharmila said: "This meeting has no political significance. Came only to invite Chandrababu for Raja Reddy's wedding. He said that he will attend the ceremony and bless the couple. YSR (Sharmila's father) invited Chandrababu for marriages in our family. I sent sweets to Lokesh on Christmas. Don't make everything political."

Sharmila reiterated that she had sent sweets to former minister K T Rama Rao, MLC K Kavitha and former minister T Harish Rao, who are leaders of the Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS). "Politics is not our life. It is our profession. Criticism is part of public struggle. There should be no scope for personal feelings in politics. There should be a friendly atmosphere."

On her future role in the Congress party, Sharmila said it would be up to the party leadership to give her any responsibility. "YSR wanted to make Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister. If Rahul becomes the Prime Minister, then the communal strife will come down," she said.

Sharmila's son Y S Raja Reddy is marrying a girl named Atluri Priya with whom he fell in love in US. Their engagement is set for January 18 while the marriage is slated for February 17. The bride also belongs to a family hailing from Andhra Pradesh. Both of them met during university education in America.