Rajanagaram Andhra Pradesh A clash broke out between students over a love matter at the Rajanagaram Government High School in East Godavari district recently In the examination hall a student indiscriminately attacked another student with a knife and ran away The seriously injured student was taken to the hospital by the teachers He was given treatment and the doctors said there was no dangerOut of anger that the victim was in love with a girl who was his younger sister s relation the accused attacked the ninthclass student with a knife The incident created panic at the time of writing the exams Before it there was talk going on about a likely attack on the last day of the exam The accused threatened those who tried to stop the attack with a knife and fledAccording to the information given by the locals the victim student suffered severe injuries on her throat and upper arm and was bleeding The teachers said that when their fellow students and teachers tried to stop him immediately he threatened him with a knife and ran away The headmaster took the seriously injured and bleeding student to the nearest hospital and after initial treatment she was taken to a private hospital with the help of the victim s parentsThe student who was seriously injured is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Rajamahendravaram The student who brutally assaulted the student is currently absconding As soon as the information about this attack was received the police reached the spot and inspected its surroundings On the other hand the doctor said that the condition of the student who was seriously injured and is being treated in a private hospital is stable