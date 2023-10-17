Kadiri: In a shocking incident of sexual assault, a teacher allegedly raped his student multiple times with the assault coming to light after the girl gave birth to the child in Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh, officials said. The incident has been reported from Kadiri Constituency of Sri Sathya Sai District.

Sources said that the victim girl, who is 16 years old belonging had gone to the staff room to drink water while she was studying in the tenth standard in a government high school nine months ago. The accused teacher Reddi Nagayya saw her alone in the staff room and approached her with sexual advances. The girl said that she was shocked as the teacher threatened to kill her if she told anyone about this.

In the subsequent days, the teacher raped the students multiple times and impregnated her, the victim said. On Saturday, the family members took the girl to the local government hospital as she developed abdominal pain. To the family's utter shock, the girl gave birth to a boy there, an official said. As the victim's blood was low, the doctors advised to take her to Kadiri Regional Hospital.

SI Rajasekhar came to know about the matter through the outpost police while she was being taken to the Anantapur Government Hospital for treatment on the advice of the doctors there. Following a complaint by the girl's family, the teacher has been detained and is being interrogated in the case. Kadiri DSP Srilatha disclosed the details after visiting the girl in Anantapuram Hospital.