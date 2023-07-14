Sriharikota Space Centre (Andhra Pradesh) : India's historic Moon Mission Chandrayaan-3 is all set to lift off at 2.35 pm on Friday from the launch pad at ISRO's Sriharikota Space Centre, Sullurupeta, Andhra Pradesh. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate India's end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

The three broad mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are to demonstrate India's capability for Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface, to demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

As per ISRO scientists, Chandrayaan-3 comprises an indigenous Lander module (LM), a Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover with the aim of developing new capabilities for future Inter planetary missions. The Lander is enabled to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during its mobility.

The present Moon Mission consists of Lander and Rover configuration and it will be launched by Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, also known as SHAR (Sriharikota Range). The propulsion module of today's mission will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit.

The Mission carries the payload - Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) - which is aimed to study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit. Also, another payload - Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) - will help measure the thermal conductivity and temperature. Other payload Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) is for measuring the seismicity around the landing site and Langmuir Probe (LP) to estimate the plasma density and its variations.

The Mission Rover's payload Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) are meant for deriving the elemental composition in the vicinity of landing site. The Chandrayaan-3 Mission has scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.