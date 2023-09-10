Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): The Andhra Pradesh Police have imposed prohibitory orders and implemented Section 144 across the state over the arrest of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu.

The police have issued an edict that rallies and gatherings should not be held without permission. The decision has been taken in the context of the possibility of disruption of the law and order situation in the state.

Earlier on Sunday, an Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) court granted 14 days of remand to Chandrababu Naidu, the son-in-law of TDP founder NT Rama Rao. The ACB Court has remanded the TDP chief till September 22. Naidu was arrested for an alleged skill development scam. He will reportedly be taken to Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Meanwhile, the TDP has called for a state-wide bandh on Monday to protest against Naidu's remand. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a petition in the ACB court seeking Chandrababu Naidu's custody which is likely to be heard tomorrow.

However, Naidu's lawyer has requested the judge to allow him to remain under house arrest.

According to officials, the case pertains to the establishment of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in the state of Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3,300 crore. The agency officials also claimed that the alleged fraud has caused a huge loss to the state government in excess of Rs 300 crores.

As per the CID, the investigation has revealed serious irregularities such as before any expenditure by private entities, the then state government provided an advance of Rs 371 crores, representing the entire 10 per cent commitment by the government. Most of the money advanced by the government was diverted to shell companies through fake invoices, with no actual delivery or sale of the items mentioned in the invoices, CID officials said.

In its remand report, the CID has said that according to the investigation so far, the total amount spent by private entities on six skill development clusters is sourced exclusively from funds advanced by the Government of AP and AP Skill Development Center, totalling Rs 371 crores.