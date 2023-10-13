CHANDRABABU NAIDU SUFFERS FROM SKIN ALLERGY DERMATOLOGISTS EXAMINE HIM IN JAIL

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, who is lodged in Rajamahendravaram Jail in connection with a multi crore skill development scam case, is suffering from skin allergy due to the scorching heat. A medical team from Government General Hospital (GGH) in Rajamahendravaram examined Naidu in the jail and have prescribed some medicines.

Naidu's family members and TDP leaders have been expressing concern over his health condition as he is in jail for over a month. Naidu had recently complained that he was suffering from dehydration but the jail authorities allegedly did not take any action in this regard. Now, the TDP leader has got skin allergy due to the extreme weather conditions in Rajahmundry.

After getting information of Naidu's condition, the prison medical officer examined him and recommended specialists from the government hospital. The jail officials immediately contacted the hospital and doctors went to the jail to examine Naidu yesterday. An assistant professor and an associate professor of dermatology from GGH went to the jail at around 5 pm on Thursday and examined him for over an hour. Naidu, however, refused to speak when media inquired about his health condition.

According to doctors, there are rashes on many parts of Naidu's arms, chest and chin. Jail in-charge supervisor Rajkumar said medical experts were called in after Naidu complained of allergy. He said that medicines prescribed by doctors will be given to Naidu. A health bulletin that was released in this connection stated that Naidu is healthy and there is no need to worry.

Naidu's wife Bhuvaneshwari and daughter-in-law Brahmani met the TDP leader in jail on Tuesday. They said that Naidu was getting dehydrated and was lethargic. Party sources said that the doctors who conducted the medical tests found that Naidu has lost a lot of weight. Doctors have reportedly suggested that weight loss should be taken seriously as dehydration can lead to other health problems.