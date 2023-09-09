Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Following his arrest in an alleged corruption case on Saturday, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that he is ready to sacrifice his life to 'safeguard' the interests of the Telugu people. He said that no one can stop him from serving the people of the state.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the TDP supremo said, "For the past 45 years, I have selflessly served Telugu people. I am prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people. No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people, my #AndhraPradesh and my motherland."

Naidu, during his arrest, appealed to the people and party cadre to exercise restraint. He said, "Finally, truth and dharma will triumph. Whatever they do to me, I will march forward for the people. "

The former Chief Minister was arrested by the CID on Saturday morning from R K function Hall at Gnanapuram in Nandyala town. A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was lodged in 2021. As police arrived early this morning to arrest the TDP Chief, they faced resistance from TDP cadres. A minor scuffle also broke out between officials and Naidu's supporters during his arrest.

Naidu has been named as accused number 1 in the case, which involves over Rs 250 crore. Talking to media persons ahead of police taking him into custody, Naidu said, I did not commit any malpractice or corruption. CID arrested me without any proper information and I asked them to show the evidence but they refused to show and attached my name to the FIR without my role.

