CHANDRABABU NAIDU PAWAN KALYAN COMMERCIALISED POLITICS ALLEGES ANDHRA PRADESH CM

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday alleged that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan commercialised politics. He made these allegations at Samarlakota in Kakinada district on the sidelines of a public house construction drive.

"Having no credibility among the masses, both of them (Naidu and Kalyan) use the platform of politics as business for selfish gains. They want to use politics as an instrument to implement their policy of exploitation. They did it previously and want to do it again," said Reddy, addressing a public meeting.