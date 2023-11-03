CHANDRABABU NAIDU DISCHARGED FROM HOSPITAL AFTER MEDICAL TESTS

Following a day's admission, medical tests and doctors' consultations, Naidu returned home, the sources told PTI. The former Chief Minister is seeking medical attention on a skin allergy to be followed up by cataract treatment and others health issues, including overall health check-up.

Naidu is also expected to seek medical attention for any health issues which might have cropped up in his 53-day detention in the Rajamahendravaram central prison, the sources said. He went to his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday night after the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him temporary bail on medical grounds in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.