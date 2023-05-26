New Delhi In order to give a major fillip to infrastructure development in three industrial corridors in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh the Government of India signed a 14112 million loan agreement with Asian Development Bank ADB The loan received from Manila based Asian Development Bank will be used in development of highquality infrastructure such as roads water supply systems and electricity distribution network in three industrial clusters in the state of Andhra PradeshThe new loan facility is the second tranche of the 500 million multitranche financing facility MFF for the program approved by the ADB in 2016 to build infrastructure in three industrial corridors in Andhra Pradesh These industrial clusters are being developed in Visakhapatnam and SrikalahastiChittoor nodes in the stateLoan to boost manufacturing sector in AP According to the finance ministry officials the ADB financing will help the state of Andhra Pradesh in promoting industrialization The loan amount received from the ADB will be used to increase the share of the job intensive manufacturing sector in the state that will boost the states gross domestic product SGDP It will help the state to build competitiveness and create employment they saidAlso read Asian Development Bank approves USD 300 million loan to upgrade major roads in AssamOfficials said the financing will help strengthen industrial infrastructure in Visakhapatnam node with the development of internal infrastructure in the startup area of the 160hectare Rambilli industrial cluster and of around 441 hectare area in Nakkapalli industrial cluster This will include widening of 138 kilometer of the Atchutapuram to Anakapalli road and improvement of 44 kilometer access road to the Nakkapalli cluster According to officials internal infrastructure that will be developed in these proposed industrial clusters will include internal roads storm water drains water supply systems and electric power distribution systems among other thingsAlso read ADB to devote USD14B to help ease food crisis in AsiaPacificFor example in SrikalahastiChittoor node the project will help develop the startup area of the 938 hectare Chittoor South industrial cluster The loan amount will also be used in development of a 95 kilometer access road to the Chittoor South industrial cluster and an 87 kilometer access road to the Naidupeta industrial clusterAP emerging as automobile hub After the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in 2014 the state has been trying to attract the industry by developing dedicated industrial corridors The state is fast emerging as an automobile hub after Chennai and already has several leading auto companies operating their plants in the state These include Ashok Leyland Hero Motors and Kia Motors among othersAlso read ADB will further strengthen partnership with India The project will support the state in rolling out an updated marketing action plan for investment promotion and enhance skills of people including the socially and economically vulnerable section said the officialsSustainable infrastructure In order to tackle extreme weather conditions experienced in the state the project will also help in establishment of a green corridor model operational guideline and develop a disaster risk management plan For long term sustainability the program will formulate a plan to improve operation and maintenance of startup industrial clusters and will roll out a toolkit with genderresponsive and socially inclusive guidanceIt will also integrate industrial and urban planning including industrial housing in the nearby areas of these three industrial clusters in the state