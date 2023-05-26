Kurnool Andhra Pradesh For the past week MP Avinash Reddy s followers have been protesting on the street where Vishwabharti Hospital is located in the Gayatri Estate area of Kurnool Andhra Pradesh Their unauthorized protests continue blocking the way to the hospital where Avinash Reddy has been stayingMany women also came from Pulivendula here on Thursday and staged a sitin in front of Vishwa Bharati Hospital raising slogans in support of the MP The followers of Avinash have been demanding the CBI to give time to the MP as he has to look after his mother who is receiving treatment at the Kurnool hospital all these daysMeanwhile CBI officials have again come to Kurnool for taking further action as soon as the court would deliver a verdict on Avinash Reddy s anticipatory bail petition on Thursday They are said to be staying at that secret place in the cityAlso Read Women cops enter bedroom to nab TDP woman leader at AP s Hanuman JunctionThe leaders of YSRCP are guarding all the intersections leading to the hospital On Wednesday afternoon a ruling party leader insulted a CI in front of everyone with obscene language On Thursday he was removed from the responsibilities at the hospital For five days the police presence in the area has increasedThe common people are not going there because the leaders of the ruling party are holding a blockade There are many private hospitals labs and clinics in the vicinity The owners are worried about the lack of business in the drug stores The medicine shop next to Vishwabharati Hospital used to do business for up to Rs 10000 regularly As no patients were coming they were selling only bottles of fresh water and soft drinks At least 30 people used to come to a doctor daily who treats diabetes patients but now only 10 people come said the doctorThe health bulletin on Thursday said the health of Avinash Reddy s mother Srilakshmi is deteriorating Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy arrived in the city on Thursday and participated in the review meeting held at the Collectorate He did not visit Avinash Reddy s mother even though Vishwabharathi Hospital was within walking distance Minister Buggana s failure to go to the hospital has become a topic of discussionLiquor sales in Kurnool have increased dramatically In support of MP Avinash Reddy YSRCP leaders are coming from many parts of the YSR district in large numbers They are staying in the surrounding areas of Gayatri s estate day and night All the lodges are crowded YSRCP leaders and activists are buying liquor in cases and taking it to the lodges Many leaders have converted their vehicles into mobile bars In 23 liquor shops in Kurnool from the 20th to the 24th of this month Rs 314 crores worth of liquor was sold