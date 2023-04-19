Hyderabad YSRCP MP Y S Avinash Reddy who is recently listed as an accused in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy appeared for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Wednesday morning This is for the fifth time that Avinash Reddy went to appear for CBI questioning in the Viveka murder case Avinash Reddy left his residence in Jubilee Hills here and went to the CBI office in KothiOn the other hand the CBI had taken sixday custody of Avinash Reddy s father Bhaskar Reddy and another accused Gajjala Udaykumar Reddy today They were taken to the hospital for medical examination Sources said that the central agency would bring Bhaskar Reddy and Udaykumar also to its office in Kothi during the dayYesterday MP Avinash filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Telangana High Court in the wake of CBI notices issued to him to appear for questioning at its Hyderabad There was speculation that the agency would arrest Avinash Reddy also yesterday as his father Bhaskar Reddy and close follower Udaykumar had already been arrested a few days before in quick succession However the court granted temporary relief to the YSRCP MPAlso Read Bhaskar Reddy Udaykumar played key role in Viveka murder CBIThe court which took up the hearing on Tuesday ordered the CBI not to arrest MP Avinash Reddy till the 25th of this month At the same time the court has set a condition for Avinash Reddy to attend the hearing every day at the CBI office It has issued an interim order directing the CBI to give written questions to Avinash besides ensuring the audio and video recording of the investigation The court adjourned the hearing saying that the final order will be issued on the 25th of this month