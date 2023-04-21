Hyderabad CBI officials questioned the accused Uday Kumar Reddy who first told him that former minister Vivekananda Reddy was murdered sources said Udayakumar was also asked why he needed to go near Viveka s house in Pulivendula in the early morning of the day of the murder The CBI officials also rained questions on YS Bhaskara Reddy and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy in the murder case of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy s uncle Vivekananda Reddy on ThursdayJust like on the first day the three were kept in different rooms and questioned about different aspects of the case The CBI alleged that Udaykumar Reddy knew about Viveka s murder in advance Bhaskara Reddy who was suffering from illness was given a break in between and the investigation continued The CBI officials from Delhi made special arrangements to avoid any language problems while questioning the accusedUdaykumar Reddy s mother Shakuntala told her neighbour Prabhavathi Devi that her son came to know about Viveka s murder at 4 am Prabhavathi revealed it to the CBI officials during their inquiry at Pulivendula The CBI also stated that Udaykumar Reddy came out of the house at 335 am on the morning of February 14 and returned to Pulivendula at 401 am The CBI alleges that Uday was also involved in erasing evidence related to the murderAlso Read YS Viveka Reddy murder case Calls from Avinash Reddy traced to man working at CM Jagan Reddy s house The CBI officials asked Bhaskara Reddy how he came to know about Vivekananda Reddy s death who told him and what exactly that person told him whether Viveka died of a heart attack or was murdered CBI believes that the evidence was erased under Bhaskara Reddy s involvement CBI inquired about details like when the accused went to see Vivekananda Reddy s dead body who else was there and who brought the dead body out Y S Bhaskar Reddy and Udayakumar Reddy were sent back to Chanchalguda Jail after their interrogation ended around 4 pmQuestionnaire for Avinash Reddy by presenting evidenceEven after Bhaskara Reddy and Udaykumar Reddy were moved to Chanchalguda Jail the questioning of Avinash Reddy continued Questions were asked in writing as per the directions of the High Court The accused were asked about the events of the day before and after the murder The CBI has already stated that Google Takeout revealed that one of the killers Sunil Yadav was at Avinash Reddy s house shortly after the murder ie at 158 amCBI officials put the evidence before MP Avinash Reddy and asked why Sunil Yadav was there at this house at that time Avinash Reddy replied that he had nothing to do with this murder and that as all of them said it was a heart attack he also said the same sources said Avinash came to the CBI office at 930 am and came out at 630 pm CBI started questioning him after 11 am and the interrogation continued after the lunch break The answers given by Avinash were shown to him and signatures were taken The accused were interrogated in the presence of lawyers and video recording was done