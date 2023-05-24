Kurnool Andhra Pradesh The surveillance by the AP Police on the movements of the CBI officers who came to Kurnool to arrest MP Avinash Reddy has created a stir here Avinash Reddy s mother Sri Lakshmi was admitted to Vishwa Bharati Hospital in Kurnool and the MP is also staying in the same hospital on the plea to look after his ailing mother Following this the CBI officials came to Kurnool to arrest the ruling YSRCP MP sources saidAvinash Reddy s followers and YSRCP MLAs reached the Vishwa Bharati Hospital in hundreds of numbers They were blocking the CBI from reaching Avinash Reddy The district police also refused to cooperate with the CBI Moreover the local police are keeping a close watch on the movements of the CBI officers At around 330 pm on Tuesday the CBI officers left the police rest house in two vehicles An officer from the state surveillance department also followed the respective vehiclesThe state police followed the two vehicles of the CBI officers until they crossed the toll gate on the way to Hyderabad The CBI officers went to the national highway of Hyderabad by wandering through many streets to mislead the AP police who were following themAlso Read AP Police image dented noncooperation with CBI to arrest MP Avinash ReddyOn Tuesday afternoon up to 20 policemen came near Vishwabharti Hospital with heavy ropes Some of them are in jungle uniforms Avinash s followers opposite the hospital were immediately alerted by this Avinash s followers picked up arguments with the police The dispute was settled when the police who were nearby reached the place and told them that they had been staying on the hospital street for the past three daysWhen there was a clash between Avinash s followers and the rope party police a photographer tried to take pictures of the scenes from a building Avinash s followers tried to attack them but the police stopped them Avinash Reddy s followers displayed posters near the hospital on Tuesday night with the words Please understand mother s love Think with humanity and some time should be given mother s illness we will respect CBI we will cooperate with CBI Jagan s uncle and Kamalapuram MLA Ravindranath Reddy met Avinash at Vishwa Bharati Hospital on Tuesday Avinash Reddy s followers came from Jammalamadugu Pulivendula and Kadapa areas They are driving around removing number plates from their vehicles Such vehicles are parked near Vishwabharti Hospital Some vehicles were given stickers saying We believe you Jagan and the number plates were removed However the police are acting as if nothing has happened