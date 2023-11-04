Hyderabad: BJP State president Purandeshwari has written a letter to Chief Justice of India YV Chandrachud stating that YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy is violating bail conditions in the CBI and ED cases. She alleged that he exploited all procedural gaps in the judicial system as an advantage by repeated adjournment and nonappearance and prevented delivery of justice in every case filed against him by the CBI, IT and ED.

She stated in the letter that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and MP Vijaysai Reddy have cases under various Sections under 11 charges and they are still on bail for more than 10 years. She appealed to the CJI for inquiry into dodging of CBI/ED cases and delaying the delivery of justice in the judiciary by misuse of power and violation of bail conditions by Vijaysai Reddy and continuing on bail for over 10 years.

She said, "I have received several oral representations from large sections of people living in fear in Andhra Pradesh about people in power continuing to be on bail for over 10+ years, enjoying high positions like the CM of AP YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy without being brought to justice."

They have reportedly exploited all procedural gaps in the judicial system as an advantage by repeated adjournment and nonappearance and prevented delivery of justice in every case filed on them by CBI, IT and ED. During the arguments on the bail petition, the prosecution (CBI) told the court that Vijaysai Reddy played a key role in the conversion of black money into white through investments into Jagathi Publications (owned by AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy's family) from foreign countries.

It was also explained how he could influence the investigation, including the trail of letters rogatory sent to six countries. V Vijaysai Reddy, the second accused in the illegal assets case against the then Kadapa MP YS Jaganmohan Reddy, was granted bail by a Special Court in April 2012. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had termed Sai Reddy as a ‘kingpin' in the case.

The court imposed certain conditions for bail and directed Vijaysai Reddy to surrender his passport, not to leave Hyderabad without its permission, make himself available to the CBI, not to threaten or influence any person acquainted with the facts of the case and submit a bond for Rs 25,000, along with the surety of two persons.

"All these offences listed were when they were in lesser influential posts, now they are in high seats of power and using their clout to plunder public wealth and health by illegal liquor sales running into several thousands of crores in AP," she alleged. Close relatives of Vijaysai Reddy with origins in AP funded the Delhi liquor scam and later turned approvers. Now, I have written letters to the Union Home Minister to investigate the AP liquor scam, and also found that Vijaysai operates a few distilleries through his benamis in AP, which we unearthed in our investigation," she pointed out.

Apart from this, when he was in charge of North Coastal Andhra for the first two years of his government, he threatened several people, collected money for himself and his party by using goons from Kadapa and Visakhapatnam and threatened several businessmen/realtors bought several acres of valuable land for his family members, daughter and son-in-law's companies at throwaway prices.

The market value of these lands near Bheemili and Visakhapatnam is around Rs 177 crore, but Vijaysai Reddy’s daughter’s company bought them only for Rs 57 crore. He had even masterminded the takeover of Dasapalla l (Prime land situated in the heart of the city) on a development basis with an insignificant share to landholders, he disclosed in the letter.

The development agreement was signed in June 2021 by the Dasapalla Royal Family of Odisha with Assure Estates Developers LLP, in which Vijaysai Reddy’s daughter and son-in-law are the directors. The Dasapalla lands, which were till then on the prohibited list of the government due to the legal dispute, were removed from the list soon after the agreement. He has used this bail to acquire vast properties with prior information of establishing and shifting capital to Visakhapatnam, she lamented.

In another case, his relatives/benamis bought the Bay Park Resort at Rushikonda and sold it back to owners after the conversion of the lease from 33 years to 99 years using government support. There are several instances of his benamis with his active involvement notably in land/sand/ mining and liquor. When I raised a few of these issues in the public domain, he openly threatened me in a press conference, she said. "Hence, I request to treat these open threats as a violation of bail conditions and investigate how he can manage institutions and prolong his bail with several violations over 10+ years," he urged the CJI in the letter addressed to him.

When former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy was murdered, he was the first person to hold a press conference and say it was only a heart attack and natural death, she reminded. Later, the CBI clearly stated that this was a pre-planned murder by his party people and relatives like YS Avinash Reddy and his team. The CBI could not arrest him (YS Avinash Reddy despite court orders) and had to go back empty-handed as AP police did not cooperate. This shows how they can mislead investigations/threaten witnesses to continue their falsehoods and delay the trial for decades, she remarked.