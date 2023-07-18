BRING ON RECORD CHARGESHEET POLICE RECORDS IN VIVEKANANDA REDDY MURDER CASE SC TO CBI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the CBI to bring on record its charge sheet, along with the police records, in the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy, former Andhra Pradesh Minister and paternal uncle of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, in 2019. A plea has been filed by Suneetha Narreddy, daughter of the slain minister, against the anticipatory bail granted by the Telangana High Court to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, whose alleged role in the murder case is under probe.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna directed the CBI to file its response to Suneetha's petition. The central agency filed the charge sheet on June 30, in accordance with the deadline stipulated by the apex court. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and advocate Jesal Wah, representing Suneetha, had accused Avinash Reddy of declining to join the CBI investigation, despite repeated notices to appear for questioning and contended that the High Court had held a “mini-trial”. The top court had scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 11.

The counsel, representing Suneetha, had contended that the High Court had made comments on the merits of the prosecution case and virtually accepted Avinash Reddy’s narrative. They argued that this is contrary to the law laid down by the apex court, which states the merits of the case cannot be considered during a hearing on a bail plea.

The plea has argued that Avinash Reddy, along with other accused, had destroyed the scene of offence in the presence of the state police and fabricated a story that Vivekananda had died due to a heart attack. The plea pointed out that CBI wanted to arrest him, but they were obstructed by him and his large number of his supporters, who had camped outside the hospital, where he took shelter to avoid arrest on the pretext of his mother’s alleged health issues.