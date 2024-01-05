Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : In view of the emerging political situation in Andhra Pradesh, some BJP state leaders are of the opinion that an alliance with TDP is better for the 2024 general elections. They have also informed the same to the party national leadership in Delhi. This has emerged after senior BJP leaders met in Vijayawada on Thursday and discussed the strategy to be followed in the upcoming elections.

These views on the need for alliance with the TDP will be formally conveyed to party leaders in Delhi through a sealed cover by BJP state president Purandeshwari, source said. The BJP got less than 1 percent vote share in the 2019 Assembly elections in AP. The saffron party's electoral prospects are stated to be suffering from a further decline on account of the alleged secret understanding of its national leaders with ruling YSRCP.

In the backdrop of this, over 40 leaders participated in the core committee meeting led by national leader Sivaprakash and state president Purandeshwari. Some leaders expressed the opinion that there should be clarity on alliances at the time of elections. Some other leaders who are strongly opposed to YCP said that it would be better if they ally with TDP.

National Secretary Satyakumar's comments in the press conference also strengthen this. Many leaders commented that the Center should deal firmly with the YCP regime for its irregularities and scams.

"We discussed alliances in this meeting. This is not a decision we make alone. Those who want to ally with us should also respond! BJP is weak in the state. It is not enough that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan wants BJP to ally with TDP. Pawan should have told TDP that he wants alliance with BJP. The problem will be solved if the alliance seekers come forward," said Satyakumar.

He further said that in the latest meeting, they decided to counter the growing false propaganda against BJP in the state. "Let's not take corrupt people, people involved in scandals, people who treat women lightly into the party," said Satyakumar.

On the other hand, Purandeswari said that they had discussed about alliances and strengthening of the party. "I will convey to the leadership the views of the state leaders on alliances. There are no decisions at the state level," she said.