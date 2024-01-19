Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : Babasaheb Ambedkar was known for his commitment to democracy and citizens' rights. He incorporated enough safeguards in the Constitution to protect the people of India. On the other hand, AP Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has drawn criticism for his 'utter disregard' for the democratic and constitutional institutions. Civil society organisations and political opponents have called him an 'autocratic ruler who tramples upon the people's rights'.

Some have said that CM Jagan has thrown the Indian constitution framed by Ambedkar into the dustbin. While Ambedkar was a proponent of freedom of the people, CM Jagan has been accused of curtailing the liberty of the people at every level. In such a situation, critics have begun saying that if the AP chief minister unveils the statue of the father of constitution, it will be a huge insult to the memory of that visionary.

Ambedkar said that any government should prevent people from becoming morally corrupt by not seeking revenue out of liquor sale. But CM Jagan has ignored his election promise of implementing prohibition in a phased manner and during his government, liquor worth Rs. 1.15 lakh crores was sold so far in the State. People's health was harmed and families were destroyed.

Ambedkar said that the resources of the state should be utilized in the most efficient way possible for the welfare of the people. Loans taken by the government will put a heavy burden on the financial resources. However, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has put a heavy burden on the people with the debt and payments having crossed Rs. 10 lakh crore.

The father of constitution said that those who cause destruction of industries, which are sources of income and a high standard of living, are public enemies. In the last few years, the YSRCP government could not bring big industries to AP and companies like Amararaja, Jockey, Reliance, Asian Pulp, Lulu, etc., ran away from the state.

Advocating local language as the best medium of instruction, Ambedkar said that education should be done in the regional language. Whereas, the Jagan government is making even children in primary classes to be educated in English only. Students' learning abilities were curtailed because of this. Ambedkar said that for democracy to succeed, there must be an active opposition, but opposition leaders are being allegedly implicated in illegal cases under the YSRCP rule.

Ambedkar advocated freedom of the press as an integral part of citizens' right to expression. However, the Jagan government brought G.O No. 2430 to 'suppress' the voice of the newspapers and channels. While the father of constitution stood for fair and impartial elections to protect democracy, the YSRCP regime 'tampered' with voters lists and with the help of volunteers and others, 'bogus voters' are being enrolled.

Babasaheb Ambedkar said there should be no monopoly of a caste in cabinet and government, which was totally ignored by the Jagan regime. While Ambedkar stood for freedom of people, the YSRCP rule marked the empowerment of 'gangsters', 'goondas' and 'criminals'. Ambedkar wanted governance to ideally achieve equality in society by getting rid of discrimination. Whereas, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government targetted the disadvantaged sections and 'targetted' Dr. Sudhakar just for asking for a mask. Unable to bear the harassment of YSRCP leaders and police torture, several dalits and minorities died by suicide. The SC, ST atrocities law is being misused to file against against dalits themselves.