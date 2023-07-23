BENGALURU BUSINESSMAN VISITS SRI VENKATESHWARA SWAMY TEMPLE IN AP FOR SEVEN WEEKS ON HIS PLANE

Atreyapuram (Andhra Pradesh): Devotees believe that if they have the darshan of Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swamy at Vadapalli in Dr Ambedkar Konaseema district for seven weeks continuously their wishes will be fulfilled. Hence a large number of devotees are seen here every Saturday. The locals were surprised to know that a devotee from Bengaluru was visiting the temple every week on his own flight with the same belief. The temple officials said that he has been paying a visit to the temple to pay obeisance to God for the past six weeks.

Later, he donated Rs 1 crore to the temple after completing seven weeks, said the officials belonging to the temple. He said that he had come to Madhurapudi airport near Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh on his own plane and from there he was coming to Vadapalli by car. However, the name of the devotee was not known.

Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple also known as Vadapalli Venkanna Swamy Temple located at Vadapalli village on the banks of the River Godavari. Sri Venkateswara Swamy is also known as Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy. Every year Bhramostavams are celebrated for 10 days in this temple in a grand manner. People from nearby villages and cities and also from far-off places visit this temple during Bhramostavams and also on normal days.

The temple has a long history and was developed later on a spacious land. The roof around the temple is filled with ‘Govindanamaalu’, which will be helpful for the devotees to recite them while circumambulating. The deity of Lord Venkateswara Swamy is made of red sanders.