Amaravati: Muslims across Andhra Pradesh celebrated Eid-Ul-Adha (Bakrid) with fervour on Thursday. Hundreds of Muslims gathered at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy extended Bakrid greetings to the Muslims in the state and said this festival is celebrated in remembrance of the sacrifice made by prophet Ibrahim.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu also greeted people on the occasion of Bakrid. He said Bakrid is a festival which teaches people to share with others what they have, adding that this festival showcases Muslims devotion to God. (PTI)