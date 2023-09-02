Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : Ruling YSRCP general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy on Saturday batted for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, saying it has many positives and can help save thousands of crores of rupees.

Vijayasai Reddy, who is also a Rajya Sabha member from the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh, expressed his views in the wake of the Union Government constituting a committee under the leadership of former President Ram Nath Kovind to study the feasibility of simultaneous polls to state Assemblies and the Lok Sabha.

"The concept of One Nation, One Election has many positives, most of all it saves thousands of crores (of rupees)," Reddy posted on X, formerly Twitter. He stressed that this concept is not new for India and said simultaneous general and state elections were already held in 1951-52, 1957, 1962 and 1967.

"India had simultaneous General and State elections in 1951-52, 1957, 1962 & 1967. For us in AP, it does not affect us as the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections coincide," Reddy said in the post, according to a PTI reports.

Also Read : One Nation One Election: Centre forms committee headed by Kovind to explore possibility

Yesterday, the Centre has constituted the Kovind-headed panel to explore the practicability and possibility of simultaneous elections in the country. The proposal comes amidst Opposition INDIA bloc holding their third conclave in Mumbai. Various BJP Chief Ministers of different States have welcomed the proposal while the opposition asserted that they would be ready for early polls.