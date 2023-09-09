Hyderabad : The Jana Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) , CPI and other opposition party leaders in Andhra Pradesh have condemned the arrest of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. They objected to the manner in which the AP CID took the former CM into custody without prima facie evidence.

The opposition leaders asked where was the necessary for the police to make the arrest in the middle of the night. They asserted that the TDP chief's arrest would mark the beginning of the end of the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in Nandyala town in AP on Saturday morning in a purported corruption case linked to the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC).

Jana Sena leader and actor Pawan Kalyan said that Naidu was illegally arrested at night without showing any evidence and it was yet another instance of political vendetta against political opponents in the State. BJP AP president and former union minister Daggubati Purandeswari expressed concern that the police did not wait to take proper explanation from Chandrababu Naidu during the arrest. Proper procedures were not followed and the TDP chief was arrested without valid grounds, she said.

Communist Party of India AP Secretary K Ramakrishna took strong objection to the way in which the opposition leaders were being kept under house arrest across the State. He expressed concern over the absence of rule of law in the State ever since the YSR Congress Party came to power in 2019.

Meanwhile, the TDP urged the President, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to intervene in what it described as the unlawful arrest of Naidu. In letters to these leaders, TDP MP Kesineni Nani said the manner in which Naidu was arrested raised many doubts about the legality of the process and described the charges levelled against the TDP chief as 'politically motivated'.

