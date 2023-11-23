AP HIGH COURT ISSUED NOTICES TO 41 PEOPLE ALONG WITH AP CM JAGAN MOHAN REDDY AND MINISTERS

Hyderabad: A Division Bench of Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued notices to all 41 people including Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, ministers, and officials in connection with the investigation of alleged corrupt activities and illegal decisions. This comes after a PIL filed by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rebel MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju for a CBI inquiry into the State government’s alleged corruption.

A bench consisting of Justices U. Durga Prasad Rao and Kiranmayee Mandava issued notices before admission to 41 respondents in the PIL filed by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rebel MP Ramakrishna. The Court adjourned the hearing to December 14. Advocate-General S. Sriram argued that Ramakrishna Raju’s MP Raghurama and filed this petition with personal intention without public interest.

It is stated that this petition does not deserve to be investigated. The case was sought to be dismissed. Even after filing the petition, Raghuramakrishna Raju spoke about government corruption in the media. Senior advocate for the petitioner, Unnam Muralidhar, said that it was brought to the attention of the court that the government had destroyed some records after filing the petition. The petitioner alleged that the Chief Minister acted to benefit his own people. He said that CM Jagan has benefited his relatives and followers in the purchase of sand, alcohol, some equipment, and cement for the health department. They asked for a CBI investigation into the case.