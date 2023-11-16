Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on the bail petition filed by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the Skill Development Corporation Scam case.

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) was represented by Additional Advocate General (AAG) P Sudhakar Reddy while Senior lawyer Siddarth Luthra argued on behalf of Naidu. During the hearing, arguments centred around the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 invoked by the CID and the degree of Naidu's role in the alleged scam, among others.