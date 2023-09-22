Amravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed the petition filed by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu seeking to quash the FIR lodged against him in the alleged skill development scam.

Naidu had filed a petition last week, challenging his arrest and FIR filed by the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Naidu had also challenged the order issued by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court to remand him to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the same case.

Earlier, the ACB court extended Naidu's judicial remand for two more days. It has ordered the CID to produce him through video conference on Sunday.

The court has ordered the CID to conduct investigations in the Rajahmundry Central Jail, where Naidu is currently lodged. Also, it sought the names of the officials who will conduct the investigation. The CID investigation should be conducted from 9.30 am to 5 pm, the court ordered and clarified that the videos and photographs of the investigation should not be released.

The judge of Vijayawada ACB court announced that the judicial custody of the TDP leader is extended till September 24. The ACB court judge interrogated Naidu through video conference. Naidu told the judge about his pain and anguish. He claimed that he was being subjected to mental distress during his stay in the jail. He requested the court to protect his rights and justice.

Naidu told court that during his 45-year-long political career he has brought significant development in the state and said that he was being given a much bigger punishment at his age. Naidu further stated that there were only allegations against him which have not been confirmed.