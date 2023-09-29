Vijayawada: Nara Lokesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary and son of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu has got some temporary relief in the skill development and fibernet cases. The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered that Lokesh should not be arrested till October 4.

The High Court heard the petition filed by Lokesh seeking anticipatory bail in the skill development and fibernet cases. After listening to the arguments of both sides, the court accepted Lokesh's anticipatory bail petition in the cases and adjourned the hearing till next Wednesday.

Earlier in the morning, a hearing was held in the High Court on a plea filed by Lokesh seeking anticipatory bail in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case. The court dismissed the bail petition and allowed CID to issue a notice. AG Shriram, who appeared for the government, told the court that Lokesh will be investigated under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Lokesh has been given a relief of not being arrest in the skill development and fibernet cases but no such exemption has been given in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case. This is because, the court dismissed the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case.

The judge said that the hearing on the petition will continue. The CID recently included Lokesh's name in the case registered last year in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road alignment case. Naidu, who is an accused in this case along with Lokesh, who is accused number 14. An FIR was filed against him by the CID in this case.