Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has ordered an inquiry against CID chief N Sanjay and Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy for allegedly flouting the rules by holding press conferences in connection with the alleged Skill Development Scam in which former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is an accused.

The special chief secretary of the Governor has issued instructions to the state home secretary to conduct a proper investigation and take necessary action against the two. The move came after Satyanarayana, a prominent social and Right To Information (RTI) activist complained to the governor against the CID chief and AAG for holding press meetings against the rules. He stated that the CID chief and AAG, who were appointed by the government, were participating in discussions through various channels since September 11 and also holding press meetings in Hyderabad and Delhi against the rules.

After receiving the complaint on September 23, the governor's office issued directives to the state home secretary on October 4 asking to investigate and take action on the basis of the complaint.

Press conferences were held in mid September wherein the CID chief stated that the alleged Skill Development Scam depicted a high level of skilled crime wherein funds were diverted from the state government's exchequer. Sanjay alleged that Naidu was overseeing project and it was taken up without the knowledge of the parent company. Allegations were also made of misappropriation of Rs 371 crore. Sanjay and Ponnavolu presented photographs of files carrying Naidu's signatures.

Also Read: Abdul Nazeer sworn in as Andhra Pradesh Governor