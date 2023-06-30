AP FAMILY ACCUSES NEIGHBOUR OF KILLING THEIR PERSIAN CAT PROBE ON

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): A family has lodged a police complaint against their neighbour for allegedly killing their pet Persian Cat in Gannavaram in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. The Gannavaram police said that a case has been registered against the complaint's neighbour.

According to the complainant, the cat was pregnant and had suddenly gone missing two days ago. When they searched in the neighbourhood, the cat's body was found on the adjoining street.

The complainant, Sheikh Chana's daughter Asha of Venkatanarasimhapuram Colony was gifted the Persian Cat by her uncle on her birthday in March. The family had been taking care of the cat for the last few months. "We had been raising her like our family member. We took special care of her and gave her special food. Now, when she was supposed to give birth she has been killed mercilessly," the family said.

The family said that the cat used to roam around in the neighbourhood and loved sitting under the shade of the trees. Chana said that the animal suddenly disappeared since the morning of June 28. He said that they searched the neighbouring areas thrice but could not find any trace of their pet. When they searched her for the fourth time, they saw her body on the adjoining street though it was not there earlier, Chana said.

The family immediately filed a complaint with the Gannavaram police alleging that their next-door neighbour's daughter Kumari had killed their pet. They demanded punishment for those responsible for their pet's death.

Based on the complaint of the Chana family, the Gannavaram police registered a case under section 429 of the IPC and initiated an investigation in this connection. However, Kumari's family refuted the allegation saying that the cat may have been attacked by the stray dogs and got killed.

According to the complainant, they had a fight with their neighbour over the cat in the past. Chana alleged that their neighbour had threatened to kill the cat but he had never expected them to actually go ahead with the act.