Vijayawada (AP): The Anti-Corruption Bureau Court here on Wednesday posted to October 4 TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's bail plea and petitions by the Andhra Pradesh CID seeking his custody in connection with the Skill Development Corporation Scam for hearing on October 4.

Supreme Court lawyer Pramod Dubey represented Naidu while Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy and Special Public Prosecutor Y N Vivekananda represented the CID. Recently, the CID filed its second custody petition as Naidu allegedly did not cooperate with the investigating officials during the first two-day custodial questioning on September 23 and 24.

It is seeking another five-day police custody of Naidu to further question him in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case. Meanwhile, a new bench of the Supreme Court will hear on October 3, former Andhra Chief Minister Naidu's petition seeking to quash the FIR against him in the alleged multi-crore scam in the state's Skill Development Corporation, after Justice S V N Bhatti on Wednesday recused himself from hearing the matter.