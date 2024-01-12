Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : Ahead of the 2024 general elections, the ruling YSRCP is witnessing major changes with many of the sitting MPs and MLAs being denied tickets this time. Coordinators have been announced for a total of 51 assembly seats in the lists announced in three phases. It has 24 sitting MLAs. In-charges were changed in 8 Parliament seats. The YSRCP denied tickets to three sitting MPs.

The selection of new candidates raised a big debate in the party. The announcement of the third list of YSRCP coordinators in the constituencies is expected to silence the dissatisfied leaders altogether.

Against this backdrop, Puthalapattu MLA MS Babu strongly objected to the changes and questioned Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy whether it was "our crime to be born as a Dalit." In Babu's place, Dr Muthirevula Sunilkumar was appointed as the party in charge of Puthalapattu. Sunil served as YSRCP MLA from the same Puthalapattu between 2014-19.

Sunil was sidelined in 2019 and he was replaced with MS Babu. Now it was reversed. The selfie video released by Sunil saying that he would commit suicide out of shame became a sensation at that time. To meet Jagan, he went to Lotuspond, Jagan's residence, but did not get the chance to see him. Now after five years, Sunil has again been selected as the in-charge of the constituency.

In Tekkali assembly constituency, a few months ago, YCP MLC Duvwada Srinivas, who was working as the coordinator of the segment, was removed from that responsibility and his wife Vani was appointed as the in-charge. Now Duvvada Srinivas has been appointed as the coordinator. A debate is going on in the ruling party Duvvada Srinivas was given the chance again to commit irregularities and atrocities in the segment ahead of the elections.

Three days ago, Chief Minister Jagan called and told MLA Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy of Rajampet of the joint Kadapa district that he would be given ticket again. But, on Thursday night, the scene changed. Akepati Amarnath Reddy, Ex-Chairman of Kadapa Joint District Parishad and former MLA, was announced as the coordinator.

Mallikarjuna Reddy was the TDP government whip before the 2019 elections. He gave up that position and joined YSRCP at that time. At that time, he was promised that he would be given the post of minister but that was not fulfilled. He was among the MLAs who expressed dissatisfaction over their inability to develop their constituencies.

In the third list, Minister Adimulapu Suresh's brother Satish hailing from the united Prakasam District has been appointed as the co-ordinator of Kurnool District's Kodumuru (SC) constituency. This was done by keeping the local MLA Dr Sudhakar aside. With this, Minister Suresh's family got two seats.

Moreover, Suresh's brother-in-law Dr. Tippeswamy is currently the MLA of Madakasira. If he is not changed this time, Suresh's family and relatives will be given three tickets. On the other hand, Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav, son of Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao representing Tanuku, has been appointed as Eluru Lok Sabha in-charge. It remains to be seen whether the minister will continue in Tanuku or not.

Sanjeevayya, the MLA of Sullurpeta, was told that he would be shifted to Satyavedu segment. Sanjeevayya was told that he had to follow the Chief Minister's decision. As a result, a large number of his supporters reached Tadepalli, the CM's residence, on Thursday, and started agitating to continue their MLA in Sullurpet.