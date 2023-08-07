Kavali (Andhra Pradesh): In a horrifying incident three members of the same family, including two women, were brutally killed by an unidentified gang at their residence that unfolded in Kondabitragunta of Bogole mandal in Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The victims have been identified as Maunika (30), the wife of the late Mandati Madhusudan, her father Vadikuppa Krishnaiah (60), and her grandmother Ambati Shanthamma (74). The gruesome attack occurred during the early hours of Sunday morning, sending shockwaves through the local community.

The tragic event came just ten days after the passing of Madhusudan due to health complications. Madhusudhan, who worked as a railway employee, was married to Mounika from Turimerla of Pradarthi Mandal. However, his untimely demise has sparked disputes over the distribution of assets among his surviving family members, namely Mounika, Mouli (his brother), and Malyadri (his father).

The ongoing property dispute seems to have taken a sinister turn, leading to this heinous act. The police have initiated investigations into the matter and have pointed fingers at Madhusudan's father, Malyadri, and his brother, Mouli, as the suspected culprits behind the brutal attack. Both Malyadri and Mouli are currently at large, adding an additional layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation.

Reports suggest that the victims endured severe injuries, with their faces bearing the brunt of the assailants' brutal beatings. The entire family had become entangled in a web of animosity, with the property distribution dispute escalating to a horrifying act of violence that has left the community in grief and fear.

Superintendent of Police, Tirumaleswara Reddy, reached the site after getting the information. He said, "The accused culprits are currently on the run. We have filed a complaint regarding the alleged murder under relevant sections of IPC. We have also employed a police dog to aid in the search for the absconding suspects." Reddy also informed that they have detained Malyadri's wife for interrogation.

