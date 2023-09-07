Amaravati(Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 2 went on a ten-day personal trip to London and is expected to return on September 11. "The Chief Minister left for London for 10 days and it is a completely family-centric visit," sources said adding that Reddy's daughters are staying there.

He went to London with his wife, Y S Bharati on a luxurious chartered flight, 'Embraer Lineage 1000' at a rate of $14,850 per hour (Rs 2.71 lakh per hour). The cost of that plane is around Rs 435.75 crores.

The journey from Vijayawada to London took around 11 hours and another 11 hours to return to India. Sources said that if Reddy keeps the plane with him during the trip, the parking charges and other expenses will be high and his London tour will cost a few crores.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh CM's frequent tours in the state courted controversy with people complaining of problems posed due to security restrictions and waste of public money. Even though the chief minister uses helicopters to go from one place to another, restrictions were imposed on the roads below.

Along with this, several RTC buses and vehicles of private companies were used for transporting party workers and people to the venues of the chief minister's meetings. Thus, commuters faced a harrowing time due to a dearth of transportation means.