ANDHRA PRADESH YSRCP ACTIVISTS THRASH THREE BOYS INCLUDING A DALIT FOR STEALING CHICKEN

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh): In a disturbing incident occurred on July 25, whee three individuals, one of whom was a Dalit boy, reportedly faced severe physical assault allegedly carried out by local Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) activists at Thimmapuram, Dwarakathirumala mandal of Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The incident unfolded when the victims, identified as Muppina Suresh, Aratikatla Rambabu, and the Dalit boy, suspected of stealing chickens approached the police on Friday evening.

According to the victims' account, they were taken to a garden, where they were subjected to a harrowing ordeal. They were forcibly stripped naked, verbally abused, and made to sit as an audience gathered around them. In a distressing display of violence, the attackers used sticks and plastic pipes to beat them while numerous people looked on.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, the Dalit boy endured further humiliation through caste-based insults. His private parts were subjected to abuse using a cutting player, and his hand was cut by the assailants, police said.

However, Muppina Suresh and Aratikatla Rambabu decided to approach the police on Thursday and lodged a complaint against the YSRCP activists. The Dalit boy, who suffered particularly heinous treatment, reached out to the police on Friday to report the incident.

Taking the complaint into consideration, Dwarakathirumala Sub Inspector, Sudheer said, "The victims were taken to Eluru District Hospital for treatment and a case of SC and ST atrocities has been registered against the six accused after the doctors examined and confirmed that the injuries were due to the beating."

The victims also informed the police that The YSRCP leaders made efforts on Friday to talk to the victims and reach a compromise to avoid any police case. They also tried to tell through a public representative on the cell phone. However, The victims refused to compromise after the brutality that they faced.

