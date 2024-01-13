Atchampeta (Andhra Pradesh): Infuriated relatives of a woman who died by suicide beat up her husband leading to his death on Friday night. The incident took place after the woman succumbed while being rushed to a hospital. The incident took place at Chennampally of Lingala mandal of Nagarkurnool district, Andhra Pradesh.

As per sources, the deceased woman Sindhu decided to take away her life after severe quarrels with her husband, Nagarjuna. The couple had tied the knot three years ago and were happy together until a few weeks ago when things took a turn for worse. The duo started fighting over minor issues and created a big ruckus often.

On the day of the incident, Sindhu decided to hang herself from the fan in her house. Locals rushed to the spot and took her to the local Nagerkurnool Hospital. When her condition worsened, her relatives decided to transfer her to Hyderabad for better treatment. However, Sindhu succumbed to death on the way.

Her relatives, who became angry after her suicide, held her husband responsible for her death. They returned to Amanagallu at midnight with her dead body and beat him to death. Local police have registered a case against the relatives and are investigating the murder.

