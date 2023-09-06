Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Chairman of the Tirupati Board of Trustees said that special programs will be launched to spread 'Sanatana Dharma' and 'Hindava Dharma' among the youth. He also said that to develop devotion among the youth from childhood, if the youth under the age of 25 completes the 'Koti Govinda Namas', their family will be given a VIP break darshan once.

It has been revealed that if a young woman/young man writes 10,01,116 'Govindanamas', that person will be given the break darshan of Lord Balaji. A Board of Trustees meeting was held under the chairmanship of the TTD Chairman at the Annamayya Building in Tirumala on Tuesday.

Karunakar Reddy said with the coming of the new moon, this year 'Salakatla Navratri Brahmotsavam' will be held from September 18-26 and from October 15-23, he said. The authorities have been directed to make all arrangements so that the devotees do not get inconvenienced due to the crowd during the month of 'Peratasi'.

Additional staff has been appointed for sanitation management. He said that security arrangements should be made so that the devotees do not face any problems during 'Garuda Seva'. During the flag hoisting ceremony on the 18th of this month, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that silk clothes would be offered to Swami on behalf of the state government. The chairman revealed the decisions taken by the board in the meeting

He said 20 crore Bhagavad Gita books have been distributed free of cost to students from LKG to PG as 'Lord Balaji Prasad'.

The other decisions taken include the construction of Achyutham and Sripatham accommodation complexes in place of dilapidated 2 and 3 Govindaraj Satras in Tirupati. The estimated cost of each inn is Rs.300 crores. Accommodation will be provided for 20 thousand people.

Resolution for construction of the second temple of Lord Balaji at Bandra, Mumbai at Rs.1.65 crores and an information center at Rs.5.35 crores.

It has been decided to send proposals to the government for the sanction of 413 new posts as priests, attendants, Prasad workers, and Prasad distributors in TTD temples

Approval for an additional 47 teaching posts for Dharmagiri, Keesaragutta, Kotappakonda, Vijayanagaram, I. Bhimavaram, and Nalgonda Vedic Peethas under TTD

The TTD will give crutches to the devotees on the walkway and take them back to the NS temple. 8,000 crutches will arrive on Wednesday

Sanatana Dharma is not a religion: Meanwhile, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that they are against Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin's comments on 'Sanatana Dharma'. "I cannot speak as a Board member as his comments are political. TTD is saying that Sanatana Dharma is not a religion. It is a living vessel. Every country has a culture and tradition. It is wrong to criticize them without understanding them. These will serve to create unrest in the society, but those who criticized will not have any benefit ''

Prashanthi Reddy as the Chairperson of the TTD Delhi Committee: Meanwhile, it was also decided that Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has been reappointed as the Chairperson of the TTD Delhi Local Advisory Committee, Information Center. In this regard, the officials of TTD issued orders on Tuesday.

Saratchandra Reddy took oath as a member of TTD: P. Sarathchandra Reddy, Non-Executive Director of Aurobindo Group, was sworn in as a member of the Board of Trustees of TTD on Tuesday. JEO Veerabraham administered an oath to him.

