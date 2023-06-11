ANDHRA PRADESH TWO KILLED 9 INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT IN TIRUPATI

Tirupati Andhra Pradesh Two people were killed and nine others were injured after a tempo headed towards Anjeramma temple was hit by a milk van going from Puttur to Tirupati on Sunday police said According to police the deceased have been identified as Girjamma and RevanthPolice inspector Naveen said A serious road accident took place in Vadamalapet of the tirupathi district on Sunday A tempo leaving for Anjeramma Temple from Tirupati was hit by a milk van going from Puttur to Tirupati Two died on the spot and nine others were seriously injured The injured were shifted to Tirupati Ruya Hospital the inspector added According to police officials the cause of the accident is the negligence of the tempo driverMeanwhile two men were killed when their motorcycle fell into a deep gorge near Syana Chatti on the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarakhand on Sunday officials said District Disaster Management officer Devendra Patwal said the two men were rushed to Barkot Community Health Centre where Kuldip Singh Rana 35 died during treatment Sohan Singh Chauhan 40 succumbed to his injuries at Damta while being taken to a better medical facility he saidIn another accident two persons were killed when a speeding container truck ran over them outside the Haj House in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday police said SHO of Sarojininagar police station Shailendra Giri said the two had come here to see off their relatives going for the Haj pilgrimage The deceased have been identified as Atif 28 and Firoz 46 both hailing from Azamgarh district The truck driver fled from the spot