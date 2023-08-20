ANDHRA PRADESH TWO KILLED 30 INJURED AS APSTRC BUS FALLS INTO VALLEY

Paderu (Andhra Pradesh): At least two passengers were killed and as many as 30 others injured when an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus plunged into a valley near Paderu in the Alluri Sitaramaraju district on Sunday, police said. The bus headed to Paderu from Visakhapatnam, fell off the ghat road at a place called Ammavari Padalu viewpoint, around 20 km from Paderu, a police official said.

Police said that the accident took place around 3 pm. “Witnesses said that the bus was trying to avoid a two-wheeler when it plunged into the valley. Two passengers died and 30 more suffered injuries,” said Paderu Sub-divisional Police Officer Dheeraj Kunubilli.

According to the police, around 40 people were in the bus when the mishap occurred. The survivors were rescued by officials from various departments and villagers who were nearby. The police will file a case after more information is gathered, said Kunubilli. Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath and Alluri Sitaramaraju District Collector Sumit Kumar visited the accident spot.

On August 16, at least five people were killed along with two others, who were injured in a major road accident near Yellanda village in the Warangal district of Telangana. According to the police, the accident occurred when a speeding truck rammed into an autorickshaw. All four deceased were labourers, who worked as honey- sellers. The autorickshaw was carrying seven people including the auto driver, Srinivas. At the time of the accident, four people died on the spot while three others were rushed to the hospital. However, one of the injured died while undergoing treatment.

