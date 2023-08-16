Tuni: In a tragic incident, a four year old girl died of gunshot injuries after the gun of her neighbour accidentally went off in a village in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, an official said. It is learnt that the incident was reported on Tuesday morning from Lovakottur village of Tuni mandal of Kakinada district.

According to Palivela Raju and Nagamani, the minor girl's parents, their daughter Dhanyashri (4) was playing in front of the house when she suddenly collapsed leaving them worried. Not being able to figure out what had happened to her, parents of the girl rushed to the spot only to find the little girl in a pool of blood.

Soon, the couple rushed the girl to the hospital for treatment. However, the doctors who received the girl at the hospital declared her brought dead leaving her parents grief stricken. Following the incident, a team of police from the concerned police station rushed to the spot to probe the circumstances around the girl's death.

The team was led by Rural CI Sanyasi Rao and SI Vijaya Babu. According to a police official associated with the probe of the case, preliminary investigation has revealed that the girl was hit by a bullet fired accidentally from the gun of a man in their neighborhood in the village. A police official said that while the girl was playing at home on Tuesday morning, Siddhantpu Durgaprasad who lives in the neighbourhood, was putting ammunition in a gun to shoot a pig when it accidentally went off with the bullet hitting the little girl.

A police official said that a case was registered into the incident and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation into the incident is going on.